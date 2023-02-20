Last chance to enjoy WBCA Carnival

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Monday is the last chance to enjoy the festivities at the WBCA Carnival!

Thrill seekers will have one last day to enjoy the rides, and food at the carnival before it wraps up for the year.

The best part about the last day is that it’s McMonday where carnival goers can bring a McDonald’s receipt for free admission.

Fellow thrill seeker Gerardo Guerra decided to take advantage of the day off from school by taking his kids to the carnival.

“Oh I love the carnival, I brought my kids over today because you pay $20 for a bracelet and you get on all the rides,” said Guerra. “The weather is great, my kids didn’t have class today so I just decided to come over here.”

The carnival will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday afternoon at the Sames Auto Arena parking lot.

