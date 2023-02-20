Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

Shop Local
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

