A taste of summer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a light jacket cool in the low 60s with cloudy skies and no rain chances .

In the afternoon temperatures will warm up into the 70s, a high of 84 with mostly sunny skies .

Tonight the skies will be clear, great to stargaze , warm and humid a low of 62.

Possible fog early Tuesday morning , in the 60s humid and above normal temperatures a high of 90.

Tuesday night into Wednesday windy to breezy gust as high as 31 mph.

Humid week and weekend highs ranging in the upper 80s and 90s.

Even lows will be warm in the mid to upper 60s .

Take out your summer clothing for this week because it’s gonna be a summer feeling .

Have a great day.

