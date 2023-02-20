Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

A taste of summer

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a light jacket cool in the low 60s with cloudy skies and no rain chances .

In the afternoon temperatures will warm up into the 70s, a high of 84 with mostly sunny skies .

Tonight the skies will be clear, great to stargaze , warm and humid a low of 62.

Possible fog early Tuesday morning , in the 60s humid and above normal temperatures a high of 90.

Tuesday night into Wednesday windy to breezy gust as high as 31 mph.

Humid week and weekend highs ranging in the upper 80s and 90s.

Even lows will be warm in the mid to upper 60s .

Take out your summer clothing for this week because it’s gonna be a summer feeling .

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head on collision reported on Loop 20 Sunday morning
File photo: Webb County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Office finds deceased man in south Webb County, identity pending
Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Laredo
Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Laredo
Accident on Del Mar
Accident reported on Del Mar
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Very Warm Weather This Week
Dry conditions
Cold to cooler Friday
Cold to Cooler Friday
Cold to Cooler Friday
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Cool and Dry Through Saturday, Hot Next Week