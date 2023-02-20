Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Tecolotes hopeful to return to play ball at UniTrade Stadium

Tecolotes hopeful to return to play ball at UniTrade Stadium
Tecolotes hopeful to return to play ball at UniTrade Stadium(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After several months of negotiations, the Tecolotes de los dos Laredos are hoping to return to play for audiences at Uni-Trade Stadium.

The owner of the team held a press conference on Monday where he spoke about the future of the team.

In anticipation of Tuesday’s Laredo City Council meeting, members will discuss the contract between the city and the usage of the stadium behind closed doors.

The team hopes with the new Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb, the team will return once again to play at Uni-Trade.

Last year, the previous council decided not to renew the Tecolotes contract.

Coming up in our later newscasts, KGNS Sports Anchor Ryan Bailey will have more on the conference.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head on collision reported on Loop 20 Sunday morning
File photo: Webb County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Office finds deceased man in south Webb County, identity pending
Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Laredo
Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Laredo
File photo: Laredo Police headquarters
Laredo Councilmember proposes the possibility of investigation into police department
KGNS On Your Side: City of Laredo chicken coop ordinance
KGNS On Your Side: City of Laredo chicken coop ordinance

Latest News

Accident on Mines Road
Accident on Mines Road overpass
Accident on Mines Road overpass
Accident on Mines Road overpass
File photo: WBCA Stars &amp;amp; Stripes Airshow
WBCA festivities continue to go strong
Last chance to enjoy WBCA Carnival