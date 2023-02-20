Tecolotes hopeful to return to play ball at UniTrade Stadium

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After several months of negotiations, the Tecolotes de los dos Laredos are hoping to return to play for audiences at Uni-Trade Stadium.

The owner of the team held a press conference on Monday where he spoke about the future of the team.

In anticipation of Tuesday’s Laredo City Council meeting, members will discuss the contract between the city and the usage of the stadium behind closed doors.

The team hopes with the new Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb, the team will return once again to play at Uni-Trade.

Last year, the previous council decided not to renew the Tecolotes contract.

