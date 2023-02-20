WBCA festivities continue to go strong

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, the WBCA Grand Parade, the Jalapeno Festival, and the Fireworks Extravaganza drew in thousands of people to the events.

While all of these festivities have come and gone, the Washington’s Birthday Celebration continues for one more week!

It’s almost time for gravity-defying vintage airplanes to cut through the air with stunning accuracy.

Get ready for the WBCA Stars and Stripes Air show Spectacular which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the Laredo International Airport Maher entrance.

General admission is $15; meanwhile, child 12 and under can get in for free.

“We have a general security meeting before everything starts so, we have our head security and he’s in charge to make sure that everything goes out fine, said WBCA Digital Marketing Coordinator Armando Gomez.

For the final event, the WBCA President’s Cup Golf Tournament will happen on Saturday, Mar. 4 at the Laredo Country Club.

The tournament is open to all ages, and you can register with a $200 entry fee at WBCA’s website.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.