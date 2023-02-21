Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

2 tractor-trailers involved in accident on I-35 at mile marker 10

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An early morning accident involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday, February 21.

It happened on mile marker 10 on the southbound lane of I-35 near Killam Industrial Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m.

The area usually has a heavy presence of tractor-trailers due to its close proximity to forwarding companies, according to Ricardo Oliva with the Laredo Fire Department. He called the accident severe and added that it was a challenge to rescue one of the people involved in the accident. “We did have to deploy our rescue team to be able to gain access to the patient, so we did have to find ways to cut off pieces of the tractor-trailer to be able to gain access to the patient,” said Oliva.

It took the rescue team 12 minutes to access the patient who was treated and transported to Doctors Hospital in stable condition, said Oliva.

No word yet on the cause of the accident.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head on collision reported on Loop 20 Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo Police investigating possible death under bridge on Guadalupe Street
Laredo Police investigating death under bridge on Chihuahua
File photo: Laredo Police headquarters
Laredo Councilmember proposes the possibility of investigation into police department
Accident reported on Fenwick and McPherson
Accident reported on Fenwick and McPherson

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Three injured, one hospitalized in Sunday accident, according to Laredo Police
Three injured, one hospitalized in Sunday accident, according to Laredo Police
Watch now: Laredo City Council meeting
Watch now: Laredo City Council meeting
Noche Bohemia to take place at historic Casa Ortiz
Noche Bohemia to take place at historic Casa Ortiz
Pillar to make Narcan more easily available