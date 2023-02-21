2 tractor-trailers involved in accident on I-35 at mile marker 10

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An early morning accident involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday, February 21.

It happened on mile marker 10 on the southbound lane of I-35 near Killam Industrial Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m.

The area usually has a heavy presence of tractor-trailers due to its close proximity to forwarding companies, according to Ricardo Oliva with the Laredo Fire Department. He called the accident severe and added that it was a challenge to rescue one of the people involved in the accident. “We did have to deploy our rescue team to be able to gain access to the patient, so we did have to find ways to cut off pieces of the tractor-trailer to be able to gain access to the patient,” said Oliva.

It took the rescue team 12 minutes to access the patient who was treated and transported to Doctors Hospital in stable condition, said Oliva.

No word yet on the cause of the accident.

