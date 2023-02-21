Accident reported on I-35 and Killam Industrial

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - At least one person is injured following a two tractor trailer accident on I-35 Tuesday morning.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened on I-35 and Killam Industrial at a round 8 a.m.

The accident involved a semi-trailer and caused debris and freight to land into the streets.

A KGNS crew member said the trailer was hauling a shipment of chips and honey.

Officers have blocked off two southbound lanes near mile marker 11.

They are urging drivers to avoid the area while they clear the wreckage.

