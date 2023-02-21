Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Accident reported on I-35 and Killam Industrial

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - At least one person is injured following a two tractor trailer accident on I-35 Tuesday morning.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened on I-35 and Killam Industrial at a round 8 a.m.

The accident involved a semi-trailer and caused debris and freight to land into the streets.

A KGNS crew member said the trailer was hauling a shipment of chips and honey.

Officers have blocked off two southbound lanes near mile marker 11.

They are urging drivers to avoid the area while they clear the wreckage.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head on collision reported on Loop 20 Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo Police investigating possible death under bridge on Guadalupe Street
Laredo Police investigating death under bridge on Chihuahua
File photo: Laredo Police headquarters
Laredo Councilmember proposes the possibility of investigation into police department
Accident reported on Fenwick and McPherson
Accident reported on Fenwick and McPherson

Latest News

Tractor trailer accident
Accident reported on I-35 and Killam Idustrial
Laredo Police investigating possible death under bridge on Guadalupe Street
Laredo Police investigating death under bridge on Chihuahua
Councilmember proposes investigation into the conduct of the Laredo Police Department
Councilmember proposes investigation into the conduct of the Laredo Police Department
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
Councilmember proposes investigation into the conduct of the Laredo Police Department