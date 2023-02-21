Annual Diocesan Conference to return in March

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After two years of dealing with the pandemic, the annual Diocesan Conference is set to make a return this March.

The theme this year is Eucharistic Revival: The source of summit of our faith, a chance to come tougher as one to gain a better understand of and appreciation for the gift of the Eucharist.

While the conference is set to take place in March, early registration is underway for just $30 and $20 for student registration.

The conference will take place on March 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Texas A&M International University in Laredo.

For more information click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.