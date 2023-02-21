Shop Local
Celebrate Fat Tat Tuesday by pigging out!

By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Tuesday is a day to overindulge and pig out on some of your favorite foods because it’s Fat Tuesday.

The day is most closely associated with Mardi gras which is actually French for ‘Fat Tuesday.’

In modern times, Fat Tuesday is the last day to revel in food and drink before Ash Wednesday which marks the beginning of lent.

That’s a time of penitence and reflection for Christians but the actual roots of Mardi Gras date back much further.

The ancient Romans had a similar celebration around the same time to honor some of their deities.

These days, Fat Tuesday in the U.S. is most closely associated with festivities in New Orleans with its parades, king cakes, and beads.

Though residents of Mobile, Alabama will be quick to tell you they organized carnival celebrations first.

Fat Tuesday
