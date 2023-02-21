Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Congressman Cuellar announces ‘Safe Streets for All Grant’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Over a million dollars of federal funds is being invested into creating safe streets for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians in Webb County.

On Tuesday morning, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced a $1.6 million dollar “Safe Streets for All grant” that will be going to Webb County and the City of Laredo Regional Mobility Authority.

The funds will be used to help study roadways in Laredo and Webb County, so officials can develop a comprehensive plan to improve safety on the roads.

Jed Brown, the Chairman for the Regional Mobility Authority believes the funds will help identify some of the areas that require immediate attention.

“Receiving a grant like this where we actually receive 1.6 million dollars to study our roadways will allow us to come up with solutions to problems we have in our community that will make for safer streets,” said Brown.

According to Brown, the study should start in September of this year and last about 18 months.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head on collision reported on Loop 20 Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo Police investigating possible death under bridge on Guadalupe Street
Laredo Police investigating death under bridge on Chihuahua
File photo: Laredo Police headquarters
Laredo Councilmember proposes the possibility of investigation into police department
Accident reported on Fenwick and McPherson
Accident reported on Fenwick and McPherson

Latest News

Laredo Firefighters take part in health and wellness fair
Laredo Firefighters take part in health and wellness fair
Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino
Laredo Police Chief announces retirement
Two tractor-trailer accident reported on I-35 and Killam Industrial
Two tractor-trailer accident reported on I-35 and Killam Industrial
Annual Diocesan Conference to return in March
Annual Diocesan Conference to return in March