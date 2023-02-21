Congressman Cuellar announces ‘Safe Streets for All Grant’

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Over a million dollars of federal funds is being invested into creating safe streets for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians in Webb County.

On Tuesday morning, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced a $1.6 million dollar “Safe Streets for All grant” that will be going to Webb County and the City of Laredo Regional Mobility Authority.

The funds will be used to help study roadways in Laredo and Webb County, so officials can develop a comprehensive plan to improve safety on the roads.

Jed Brown, the Chairman for the Regional Mobility Authority believes the funds will help identify some of the areas that require immediate attention.

“Receiving a grant like this where we actually receive 1.6 million dollars to study our roadways will allow us to come up with solutions to problems we have in our community that will make for safer streets,” said Brown.

According to Brown, the study should start in September of this year and last about 18 months.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.