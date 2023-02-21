Laredo Asst. City Manager Steve Landin to fill in as interim police chief

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A familiar face will temporarily lead the Laredo Police Department.

After Chief Claudio Trevino announced that he will be retiring from his position, the City of Laredo confirmed that chief Trevino would be on administrative leave until his retirement.

Laredo City Manager Joe Neeb has appointed current assistant city manager Steve Landin to serve as acting chief of police until further notice.

Landin was the former chief of the Laredo Fire Department and has law enforcement experience.

Landin said he is going in with open eyes and open ears to listen to the public and the police officers.

“I’m one that functions off rumors, I plan on having a stable department as we go out for the search of a police chief. I am a master peace officer, I’ve been certified as a peace officer since the mid-90s, I actually worked on patrol with the sheriff’s department all the way until I became a district chief for the fire department. I did that part time,” said Landin. “I’m very comfortable as a manger and as a law enforcement officer to come in and help with this transition. To work closely with the command staff that is there and work closely, to be a new instrument for the new city manager to stabilize that organization.”

Chief Trevino has 26 years with the City of Laredo Police Department.

His retirement is effective April 29.

