Laredo council member proposes investigation on the conduct of the police department

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The conduct of the Laredo Police Department’s police chief and some police administration is one of the topics on the agenda for Tuesday night’s council meeting.

A group of council members is asking to investigate possibly, under the city charter, the conduct of the police chief, police administration, and members of the police department due to recent events dealing with the entity.

On February 21′s city council meeting, District 8 representative Alyssa Cigarroa requested the item after a series of events like the four officers being placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting for the District 2 race and after matters relating to the police union and their handling of funds were brought forward.

The public is invited to attend the meeting on Tuesday, February 21 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall chambers.

