Laredo Firefighters take part in health and wellness fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The brave men and women of the Laredo Fire Department got a chance to see how they can take care of their own health.

On Tuesday morning, the City of Laredo Health Department set up several booths within the Laredo Fire Department Admin Building for a health and wellness fair specifically designed for firefighters.

Firefighters rotated through each station and learned about, health, nutrition, covid, fitness and free services that are available to them.

Zaida Gonzalez, the employee health and wellness manager for City of Laredo said they wanted to organize this event to take care of the employees who are responsible for serving our community.

“The reason that we are doing this is so that they are aware of what they have, and that they know that all of these are free services that they can take advantage of and we want them to come to us so that they can create awareness,” said Gonzalez.

First responders also got a chance to learn the proper way to lift a patient when responding to an emergency call.

The health fair will be going on for the next two days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

