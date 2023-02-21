Shop Local
Laredo Police Chief announces retirement

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After nearly six years, Claudio Trevino is stepping down from his role as the Laredo Police Department Chief.

Multiple sources confirmed that Trevino submitted a letter with the intent to retire from the department on April 29, 2023.

Trevino was sworn into office back in May 2017 after then Chief Ray Garner retired from the department in March 2017.

Current assistant city manager, Steve Landin, will serve as interim police chief.

Steve Landin
Steve Landin(KGNS)

Trevino had been with the department for 26 years.

This comes just days after several city council members had asked to investigate the chief, the police administration and department amid recent events .

Below is an official statement from the City of Laredo:

Police chief retirement statement
Police chief retirement statement(KGNS)

