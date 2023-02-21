Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department released new details about a death investigation regarding a man who was found dead under an overpass, not too far from the fire station.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Justin J. De Luna. According to police, on Monday, February 20, someone had called letting them know that they had found a man near a creek on Chihuahua Street who was not responding. When police and first responders got to the scene close to 6 p.m., they determined that the man was deceased.

While Laredo police believe there was no foul play involved, preliminary reports suggest the man overdosed. ”Sometimes, there are a lot of drug users and syringes in the area. Obviously, we’re trying to maintain the safety and security of the area for the residents and the people who use it as a walking trail,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

An autopsy and toxicology report for Justin J. De Luna is pending to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head on collision reported on Loop 20 Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo Police investigating possible death under bridge on Guadalupe Street
Laredo Police investigating death under bridge on Chihuahua
File photo: Laredo Police headquarters
Laredo Councilmember proposes the possibility of investigation into police department
Accident reported on Fenwick and McPherson
Accident reported on Fenwick and McPherson

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Three injured, one hospitalized in Sunday accident, according to Laredo Police
Three injured, one hospitalized in Sunday accident, according to Laredo Police
Watch now: Laredo City Council meeting
Watch now: Laredo City Council meeting
Noche Bohemia to take place at historic Casa Ortiz
Noche Bohemia to take place at historic Casa Ortiz
Pillar to make Narcan more easily available