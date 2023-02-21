Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department released new details about a death investigation regarding a man who was found dead under an overpass, not too far from the fire station.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Justin J. De Luna. According to police, on Monday, February 20, someone had called letting them know that they had found a man near a creek on Chihuahua Street who was not responding. When police and first responders got to the scene close to 6 p.m., they determined that the man was deceased.

While Laredo police believe there was no foul play involved, preliminary reports suggest the man overdosed. ”Sometimes, there are a lot of drug users and syringes in the area. Obviously, we’re trying to maintain the safety and security of the area for the residents and the people who use it as a walking trail,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

An autopsy and toxicology report for Justin J. De Luna is pending to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.