Laredo Police investigating death under bridge on Chihuahua

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Multiple Laredo Police officers are investigating a death under a Laredo overpass.

Several Laredo Police units were seen parked on Chihuahua Street, at around 5:50 p.m. not too far from the fire station.

According to Laredo Police, a man was found deceased by the creek next to the fire station.

No word on the identity or the cause of death at this time but police say the investigation is ongoing.

KGNS News will keep you updated as more details become available.

