Laredo Police investigating death under bridge on Chihuahua

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Multiple Laredo Police officers are investigating a death under a Laredo overpass.

Several Laredo Police units were seen parked on Chihuahua Street, at around 5:50 p.m. not too far from the fire station.

According to Laredo Police, a man was found deceased by the creek next to the fire station.

No word on the identity or the cause of death at this time but police say the investigation is ongoing.

