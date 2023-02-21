Shop Local
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is speaking out about an encounter she said she had on a busy Laredo highway where an accident was reported in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning.

Video shared on social media shows the aftermath of the crash that reportedly happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning along Bob Bullock Loop, also referred to as Loop 20.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, three people were rescued as a result.

A woman claims she had a close call with a car that was allegedly driving the wrong way along the loop near Pita Mangana prior to the accident.

“It was very scary, seeing it, just, you know, the lights coming towards me, not really having anywhere to move since I was already on the left lane and there were three vehicles on the right lane, and I had nowhere to move,” said the caller. “There’s this little space where cars can pull over, that’s kind of where I was able to move.  Truthfully, I didn’t even see that it was actual road, sort of thought that it was going to be grass.  It all happened so quick, that I don’t even know how I was able to reach and, you know, be able to get out of the way safely.”

The woman said she was not able to see the make, model, nor color of the car, but she said she called the police to report the encounter.

She also did not see the actual crash but instead found out about it later that day.

We’ll have more information about the accident as it becomes available.

