Local faith-based organizations host donation drive

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United Giving Hope and other non-profit and faith-based organizations hosted a donation drive to help those affected financially by the pandemic.

Hundreds lined up to get new products that would typically be sold at pharmacies, like diapers, vitamins, and over-the-counter medicine for free. Julie Contreras with United Giving Hope said, “we have a partnership with Walgreens. They are our partners but we are the disseminators giving hope. We have provided over $8 million of in-kind donations nationwide and here at the border.”

People of all ages were welcomed. The organization said it will continue to work to help those who are in a financial bind or dealing with any immigration issues with necessities.

