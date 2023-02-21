Longhorn Legend Vince Young visits Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Saturday was an eventful day for Longhorn fans in Laredo as many lined up at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to meet a University of Texas Longhorn Legend.

In an effort to get boys and girls involved in the sport of flag football, Laredo Prodigy Sports held a pre-registration kick-off event with special guest Vince Young.

Fans got a chance to chat and ask Young questions and of course get their items signed by the UT Legend himself.

Young is mostly remembered for leading the burnt orange to a Rose Bowl victory over USC in the 2006 season. In that game, Young threw for 267 yards rushed for 200 more with three touchdowns on the ground.

Young retired from the NFL over a decade ago.

Young said it was great to visit Laredo for the first time and hang out with his fans.

“I always pass through here going to mission texas and I had opportunity to stop here and hang out with the fans and, you know, hang out in the community a little bit, had a really good time at the break. So I’m looking forward to hanging out with the people for a little while. So I have some autographs and put some smiles on people’s faces,” said Young.

The event was organized by Laredo Prodigy Sports. The summer registration is now open for boys and girls ages five through 14.

