WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

The man wanted is identified as 28-year-old Daniel Cuellar, III. His last known address is the 2800 block of Thurman Street. He stands 5′10″ and weighs about 240 pounds. He is also wanted for resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (956) 415-2878.

