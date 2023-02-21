Shop Local
New city manager to attend first city council meeting Tuesday night

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After nearly two years of the position being vacant, Joseph Neeb will be sitting at the city manager chair Tuesday night for his first city council meeting.

Neeb comes from Roswell, New Mexico where he served as their city manager until he was appointed to the city of Laredo. Neeb said he’s been in town for the past few days, taking part in Washington’s Birthday celebrations and getting to know the town.

On February 21, he was busy at work getting to meet city staff and administrators. “Once I understand all the departments and everything, I’ll be able to expand from that point on there. Right now, I am trying to learn the faces, names, and all that we do for the citizens. This morning, we had all the senior staff from all the departments, so I got to talk to them a little bit there. I’m looking forward to working with them. They are all professionals,” said Neeb.

Neeb received six out of eight votes from council when selected for the new position.

