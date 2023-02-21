Shop Local
Spring-like Warmth This Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of gulf humidity is capped by increasingly very warm, dry air from the Mexican Plateau. We will be humid tonight, perhaps some low clouds late tonight/early Tuesday morning. The desert air aloft will stir in enough to raise our temperature to around 90F Tuesday afternoon. During Wednesday, after a humid start, the Mexican Plateau air will come close to arriving at the surface, bringing temperatures high into the 90′s.

