Spring-like Warmth This Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of gulf humidity is capped by increasingly very warm, dry air from the Mexican Plateau. We will be humid tonight, perhaps some low clouds late tonight/early Tuesday morning. The desert air aloft will stir in enough to raise our temperature to around 90F Tuesday afternoon. During Wednesday, after a humid start, the Mexican Plateau air will come close to arriving at the surface, bringing temperatures high into the 90′s.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.