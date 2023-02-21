Summers here

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, some haze in your early commute should clear out in the 60s.

Humid and very warm today with mostly sunny skies a high of 91.

This afternoon it will be breezy gust up to 20mph then later on in the evening make sure you secure loose object gust as high as 36mph.

Tonight windy and warm a low of 66 with mostly clear skies .

Tomorrow some clouds in the upper 60s humid, with temps increasing a high of 95 warmer and dry .

For the reminder of the week into the weekend not much of a change in highs, upper 80s and low 90s.

Even lows have warmed up in the upper 60s , for Saturday a low of 70.

It gonna be a summer feeling for South Texas .

Have a great day and stay cool.

