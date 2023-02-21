Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Summers here

Haze this morning with humid conditions.
Haze this morning with humid conditions.(KGNS)
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, some haze in your early commute should clear out in the 60s.

Humid and very warm today with mostly sunny skies a high of 91.

This afternoon it will be breezy gust up to 20mph then later on in the evening make sure you secure loose object gust as high as 36mph.

Tonight windy and warm a low of 66 with mostly clear skies .

Tomorrow some clouds in the upper 60s humid, with temps increasing a high of 95 warmer and dry .

For the reminder of the week into the weekend not much of a change in highs, upper 80s and low 90s.

Even lows have warmed up in the upper 60s , for Saturday a low of 70.

It gonna be a summer feeling for South Texas .

Have a great day and stay cool.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head on collision reported on Loop 20 Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo Police investigating possible death under bridge on Guadalupe Street
Laredo Police investigating death under bridge on Chihuahua
File photo: Laredo Police headquarters
Laredo Councilmember proposes the possibility of investigation into police department
Accident reported on Fenwick and McPherson
Accident reported on Fenwick and McPherson

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Spring-like Warmth This Week
Humid conditions
A taste of summer
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Very Warm Weather This Week
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast