Tecos hoping for late push to strike a deal

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A deadline is fast approaching for the Tecolotes as the season is right around the corner and still where and even if they will be playing in Laredo this summer remains up in the air.

The Tecos held a press conference on Monday afternoon outside the gates of UniTrade Stadium.

The franchise that straddles the Rio Grande has yet to come to an agreement with the City of Laredo on using the cities stadium that was built for baseball.

“We’re hoping to get this season underway, maybe the council can approve some sort of temporary contract while we sit down with this management company that’s coming on board and negotiate with them,” said Tecolotes General Manager Cuitlahuac Rodriguez.

There have been a number of factors that complicate matters such as renovations that need to be done at the stadium, a new mayor and city manager, and not to mention, the SMG Group that currently runs the Sames Auto Arena is taking on the same role at UniTrade Stadium; all of which are making negotiations tough for the Tecos.

“We’re hoping that it won’t be difficult but right now it’s looking like it will be, so that’s why we’re asking for that time to get the season underway and the time to sit down with the new management company and slowly look at all the options for us to hold a successful season,” said Rodriguez.

The Mexican League has given the parties a week to figure all this out with the franchise hoping to keep the unique nature of their business going.

“Being the only team in the world to play on both sides of the border is really unique and this is not something that we made, it’s not made by the Mazul Family, it’s something that exists for a long time in Laredo and we are really proud to be the owners of the team that represents that,” said Tecolotes President Chara Mansur.

In speaking to the City of Laredo they say there is an agenda item for city council to discuss on Tuesday, but that negotiations are ongoing with the club.

