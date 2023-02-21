Three injured, one hospitalized in Sunday accident, according to Laredo Police

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is confirming some of the details regarding the accident that happened on Loop 20 Sunday morning.

According to Laredo Police, someone called authorities at around 1:45 a.m. saying that a driver was going the wrong way on Bob Bullock Loop.

Roughly five minutes later, they discovered that a head on collision between two vehicles had been reported at the 1100 block of Loop 20.

First responders say three people were injured, one of which had to be rescued.

“The driver of the vehicle that was traveling on the wrong side of the road was transported to a local hospital due to the extent of the injuries. This accident is currently under investigation and the driver may be facing additional charges,” said Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department.

Police went on to confirm that the driver in this case was a woman and they are pending a toxicology report.

Based on those findings, investigators will decide if charges will be made against her.

