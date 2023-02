LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a tough night for the boys basketball teams on Tuesday in the opening round of the playoffs, where only Nixon is moving on. Alexander would battle to the end against SA Harlan but can’t get over the hump, while a horrible start for LBJ puts them behind early and they can’t recover.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.