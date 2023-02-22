Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

City of Laredo allows Tecos to play ball for one more year

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Tecolotes of los dos Laredos will play in Laredo for another year.

On Tuesday, the city of Laredo and the Tecolotes management agreed to play one more year in the gateway city at UniTrade Stadium.

This comes months after the previous council, mayor and interim city manager decided not to renew the Tecos contract.

Below is the previous report on the Tecos.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head on collision reported on Loop 20 Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo Police investigating possible death under bridge on Guadalupe Street
Laredo Police investigating death under bridge on Chihuahua
File photo: Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino
Laredo Police Chief announces retirement
Two tractor-trailer accident reported on I-35 and Killam Industrial
Two tractor-trailer accident reported on I-35 and Killam Industrial

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Hot February Weather
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Three injured, one hospitalized in Sunday accident, according to Laredo Police
Three injured, one hospitalized in Sunday accident, according to Laredo Police
Watch now: Laredo City Council meeting
Watch now: Laredo City Council meeting