City of Laredo allows Tecos to play ball for one more year

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Tecolotes of los dos Laredos will play in Laredo for another year.

On Tuesday, the city of Laredo and the Tecolotes management agreed to play one more year in the gateway city at UniTrade Stadium.

This comes months after the previous council, mayor and interim city manager decided not to renew the Tecos contract.

Below is the previous report on the Tecos.

