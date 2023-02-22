City of Laredo moves forward with investigation into police department’s conduct

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will move forward with investigating the conduct of the Laredo Police chief and the police department.

After a lengthy city council meeting Tuesday night, council agreed to execute section 2.06 of the charter which gives council the power to inquire about any situation that council deems worthy of an investigation.

According to District Four Councilmember Alberto Torres, this will give the council an opportunity to evaluate how the department is operating and address any deficiencies such as issues pertaining to the police union and the handling of its funds as well as issues with technological programs.

Torres said the goal is to address those concerns and provide transparency to the public.

“The council whatever it discovers and if it does implicate anything, it will be up to the city manager, he will be the one that’s going to be in charge with how to execute and move forward from what is discovered or unraveled with this investigation,” said Torres. “It’s important to note that the chief announced his retirement effective of April, so he is still an employee of the city, he was put on administrative leave with pay so that the city manager could continue moving the department forward and to see what those deficiencies are.”

The council will hold an open forum during the week of March 13 to discuss the matters further.

Torres goes on to say that this will give the council an opportunity to inquire, and interview anyone who has any type of testimony or information that the council needs to evaluate.

