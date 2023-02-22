City of Laredo officials agree to voluntary drug testing

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the Mayor of Laredo and city leaders agreed to keep their voluntary drug testing; however, the elected officials chose to make some changes to that rule.

This item was brought up by Mayor Dr. Victor Treviño as he questioned why only city employees had to undergo drug tests while elected officials did not.

The legal department explained that there is no Texas law that requires city officials to undergo drug tests.

After a brief discussion, the decision was reduced to one city official get randomly selected every month instead of three as in years past.

According to the Mayor Dr. Trevino, this matter will provide the community with more transparency so that they know who the vote into office.

“I think it stands to reason that because we have to understand that we are elected officials and we’re held up to the highest standards, so we have to portray that and I think that this is a good move to show the public that we are the leaders we deserve and people can confide with us,” said Mayor Dr. Trevino.

As of now, the only councilmembers who have taken a voluntary drug test are Councilmember Alberto Torres and Daisy Campos Rodriguez but after the decision, many people will see others follow in their footsteps.

Drug testing is voluntary for elected city officials.

