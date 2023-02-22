Elderly man injured in auto-cyclist accident in downtown Laredo
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An elderly resident is taken to the hospital after an auto-cyclist accident in downtown Laredo.
The accident happened on Wednesday at around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Hidalgo and San Augustin.
Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 67-year-old man injured at the scene.
Paramedics treated the man and transported him to LMC in stable condition.
