Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Elderly man injured in auto-cyclist accident in downtown Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An elderly resident is taken to the hospital after an auto-cyclist accident in downtown Laredo.

The accident happened on Wednesday at around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Hidalgo and San Augustin.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 67-year-old man injured at the scene.

Paramedics treated the man and transported him to LMC in stable condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino
Laredo Police Chief announces retirement
Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek
Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek
Two tractor-trailer accident reported on I-35 and Killam Industrial
Two tractor-trailer accident reported on I-35 and Killam Industrial
Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Three injured, one hospitalized in Sunday accident, according to Laredo Police
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning

Latest News

Teen injured in motorcycle crash in north Laredo
Teen injured in motorcycle crash in north Laredo
File photo: Tecos
City of Laredo agrees that Tecos can stay for another year
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Del Mar
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Del Mar
Accident on del mar
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Del Mar