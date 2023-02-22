Shop Local
Jamboozie Festival to return to downtown Laredo

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An annual celebration is gearing up for a big comeback in the Gateway City.

The Jabmoozie Festival is returning to the streets of downtown Laredo.

People will get a chance to enjoy the ambience of music while being outdoors.

Officials with Laredo Main Street say last year’s festival was held closer to St. Patrick’s Day.

Organizers say this year’s festival will bring a variety of Mexican American representation.

“At the same time we have the Mexican American culture, we have the American culture and we are in a unique place and we are hoping that the Jamboozie will take that identity and showcase who we are as a mix to the world,” said Laredo Main Street Director Dr. Marcela Uribe

The festival will take place on March 25 and it starts from 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Laredo.

