Laredo College and UISD to offer free classes for adults

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Classes will be in session for adults who want to continue their higher education.

Starting on Wednesday, February 22, Laredo College and UISD are teaming up to offer ESL, GED, and work preparation. The courses will be offered at several UISD high school campuses for free.

Claudia Sanchez with Laredo College said, “If this would benefit the student by getting their education, wanting a higher workforce program. It will benefit the students if they reside in the area or if they don’t have transportation. Any obstacles that they have, they can reach their goals.”

Orientation starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, and wraps up at 9 p.m. Anyone interested in signing up can visit John B. Alexander High School. If you can’t attend the orientation, there will be a second orientation night taking place at United High School next Tuesday, February 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

