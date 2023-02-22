Shop Local
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to credit card abuse case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man believed to be tied to a credit card abuse case.

According to Laredo Police, the incident happened on Dec. 21 at a store located at the 4100 block of Highway 359.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this individual you are urged to call Laredo Police or Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via the Laredo Police Department App under “Subject ID”.

They ask that you reference #23-0039 when submitting your tips.

