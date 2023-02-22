More than 200 art pieces submitted for Laredo art showcase

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fair turns 60 and they want to celebrate big.

One of their first celebrations kicked off on Wednesday, February 22 at La Posada. It’s an art showcase that displays the work of over 200 entries from participating students from elementary to high school levels. Pieces showcased ranged from drawing to acrylics and even 3D sculptures.

Although there is no specific theme for the exhibit, the Laredo Fair Art Committee Chair Brisa Alvarado said there’s one topic that is many people’s favorite. “We do have a lot of agricultural and rural drawings. We do not have a theme for our art show. We basically leave it to our children’s creativity in Webb County. If you see the different art pieces, there’s a lot of creativity and a lot of talent in our community,” said Alvarado.

Winning pieces are set to be sold at the fair’s art gala or grand auction. The showcase is open Wednesday, February 22 until 8 p.m. in the San Agustin Ballroom at La Posada Hotel. Entry is free and open to the public.

