Noche Bohemia to take place at historic Casa Ortiz

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Historical Commission and the Laredo Cultural District are inviting the public to another one of their “Noche Bohemia” events.

The event will be an outdoor concert at historic Casa Ortiz by Alfonso Peredo. Casa Ortiz built in the 1830s is one of the oldest households in Texas and was designated a Texas Historical landmark in 1964.

The president of the Webb County Historical Commission, Jorge Santana, said it’s important for Laredoans to know about their heritage and history. “Casa Ortiz is currently under renovation. We’re hoping to get more funds since the one we’ve gotten from the county to help restore this beautiful place. Come and see it. You’re going to fall in love with it. Take pictures. It’s open to the public,” said Santana.

Noche Bohemia will take place on Wednesday, February 22 at 7 p.m. at Casa Ortiz. It’s located at 915 Zaragoza Street in the heart of downtown Laredo and the entrance is free.

