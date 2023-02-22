Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Starbucks to mix coffee and olive oil in new beverages

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is adding an unexpected ingredient to its newest cup of joe - olive oil.

The coffee chain is introducing a new line of drinks made with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.

The new line includes the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

The latte has in it oat milk and olive oil, while the espresso takes those two ingredients and add a hazelnut flavor.

The cold brew features a sweet milk foam infused with two olive oil servings.

Starbucks will make the new beverages available at its cafes in Italy this week. Versions will then hit southern California this spring,

Starbucks said the drinks will eventually go global sometime this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino
Laredo Police Chief announces retirement
Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek
Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek
Two tractor-trailer accident reported on I-35 and Killam Industrial
Two tractor-trailer accident reported on I-35 and Killam Industrial
Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Three injured, one hospitalized in Sunday accident, according to Laredo Police
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning

Latest News

A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Police: Club Q shooter tried to blame man who subdued him
Steve Landin takes over Laredo Police Department as Interim Police Chief
Steve Landin takes over Laredo Police Department as Interim Police Chief
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H. ...
Walmart reports strong sales, but warns of uncertainty moving forward