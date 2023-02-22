Steve Landin takes over Laredo Police Department as Interim Police Chief

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Wednesday, February 22 was the first day on the job for the new interim police chief for the city of Laredo Police Department.

The current Assistant City Manager Steve Landin was appointed by City Manager Joseph Neeb to take over the Laredo Police Department after Police Chief Claudio Trevino announced he was stepping down after 26 years with the department.

This comes just days after several city council members had asked to investigate the chief, the police administration, and the department amid recent events.

Trevino is now on administrative leave until his retirement on April 29.

Landin says he intends to stabilize the department while he serves in the position until further notice. Landin was the former chief of the Laredo Fire Department and has law enforcement experience.

