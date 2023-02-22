Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Steve Landin takes over Laredo Police Department as Interim Police Chief

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Wednesday, February 22 was the first day on the job for the new interim police chief for the city of Laredo Police Department.

The current Assistant City Manager Steve Landin was appointed by City Manager Joseph Neeb to take over the Laredo Police Department after Police Chief Claudio Trevino announced he was stepping down after 26 years with the department.

This comes just days after several city council members had asked to investigate the chief, the police administration, and the department amid recent events.

Trevino is now on administrative leave until his retirement on April 29.

Landin says he intends to stabilize the department while he serves in the position until further notice. Landin was the former chief of the Laredo Fire Department and has law enforcement experience.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino
Laredo Police Chief announces retirement
Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek
Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek
Two tractor-trailer accident reported on I-35 and Killam Industrial
Two tractor-trailer accident reported on I-35 and Killam Industrial
Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Three injured, one hospitalized in Sunday accident, according to Laredo Police
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning
Laredo woman recounts close call with wrong-way driver Sunday morning

Latest News

Steve Landin takes over Laredo Police Department as Interim Police Chief
Steve Landin takes over Laredo Police Department as Interim Police Chief
A crash was reported.
Elderly man injured in bicycle accident in downtown Laredo
Teen injured in motorcycle crash in north Laredo
Teen injured in motorcycle crash in north Laredo
File photo: Tecos
City of Laredo agrees that Tecos can stay for another year