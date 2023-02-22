Summer day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning breezy with some clouds in the upper 60s .
Try to wear light color clothing and stay hydrated.
Today hotter temperatures and dry conditions highs are expected to be in the upper 90s .
Also near recorded highs could be possible .
Tonight mostly clear in the upper 70s a low of 65.
Tomorrow morning in the 60s a few clouds then very warm a high of 90 with partly sunny skies .
Not much of a change in temperatures very warm highs in the 80s and 90s .
Friday is expected to be a humid day with cloudy skies a high in the upper 80s .
Nights will continue to be warm in the upper 60s , Saturday a low of 70.
On Monday a weak cool front will drop our low in the mid 50s.
Have a great day and stay cool.
