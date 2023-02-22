Summer day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning breezy with some clouds in the upper 60s .

Try to wear light color clothing and stay hydrated.

Today hotter temperatures and dry conditions highs are expected to be in the upper 90s .

Also near recorded highs could be possible .

Tonight mostly clear in the upper 70s a low of 65.

Tomorrow morning in the 60s a few clouds then very warm a high of 90 with partly sunny skies .

Not much of a change in temperatures very warm highs in the 80s and 90s .

Friday is expected to be a humid day with cloudy skies a high in the upper 80s .

Nights will continue to be warm in the upper 60s , Saturday a low of 70.

On Monday a weak cool front will drop our low in the mid 50s.

Have a great day and stay cool.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.