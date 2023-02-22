Teen injured in motorcycle crash in north Laredo
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A teen is hospitalized following an auto-cyclist crash.
The incident happened on Tuesday at 210 Del Mar at around 8:50 p.m.
Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 14-year-old boy on the asphalt with injuries.
The boy was transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.
