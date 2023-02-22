Teen injured in motorcycle crash in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A teen is hospitalized following an auto-cyclist crash.

The incident happened on Tuesday at 210 Del Mar at around 8:50 p.m.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 14-year-old boy on the asphalt with injuries.

The boy was transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.