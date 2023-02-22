VITA program offers free tax services for medium to low-income households

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the 2023 tax filing season in full swing, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) is reminding the public about the help available to file their 2022 tax return.

The VITA program helps prepare basic, current-year tax returns for eligible taxpayers at no charge. They have several sites around Laredo and have helped over a thousand people so far.

These IRS-certified volunteers help households with incomes of $60,000 or less and help working families take full advantage of all of the tax credits that they are eligible for, including the earned income tax credit, child tax credit, and education credits.

Patricia Hernandez, the VITA Laredo coordinator, said, ”When they come to the site, we require that they bring all their documentation. We need Social Security cards or original cards. We need IDs. We need their W2 forms. One of the things that are very important is that if they had the Marketplace or the Affordable Care Act, which we normally call Obamacare, we need the 1095-A form. We can’t send it without it. Otherwise, the taxpayer will get a letter from the IRS that they’re needing it and it’s just going to delay their refund or the processing of their tax return.”

The deadline to file your tax return is April 18. If you’d like more information on the Laredo VITA program or would like to book an appointment, you can head go to their website or call 956-307-8138.

