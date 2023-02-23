Shop Local
11-year-old girl from Laredo reported missing

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

11-year-old Maggie Gutierrez was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 23 by the 5100 block of San Francisco Avenue.

According to police, Gutierrez was wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki pants, and white Crocs. She was carrying a Spiderman backpack, police said. Gutierrez is about 4′10″ and weighs about 80 pounds.

If anyone knows her whereabouts or has any information, they are asked to contact the Laredo Police Department immediately at (956)-795-2800.

Maggie Gutierrez, 11 years old, reported missing
Maggie Gutierrez, 11 years old, reported missing(Laredo Police Department)

