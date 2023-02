LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident is reported in central Laredo Thursday morning.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened near Highway 83 and Market Street.

Laredo Police have closed the outer late of Highway 83 to clear the wreckage.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution and expect some delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.