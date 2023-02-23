Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum announces retirement

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Chief Patrol Agent of the Laredo sector, Carl Landrum, is set to retire by the end of February.

Landrum’s last day will be on Tuesday, February 28. Landrum entered on duty with the USBP in October 1996. He was selected as the Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent in February 2022.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Landrum started as a Border Patrol Agent at Brown Field Station, San Diego Sector. He served as an Assistant Chief Patrol Agent at USBP Headquarters, in Washington, D.C; and Division Chief, at Laredo Sector Headquarters. Landrum also served as the first-ever Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Senior Executive Service (SES) Candidate Development Program (CDP) participant in the private sector, and as the Chief of Staff for the DHS Joint Task Force-West, in San Antonio, Texas. In 2020, CPA Landrum was appointed to the SES as Deputy Chief Patrol Agent, Laredo.

KGNS has reached out to the U.S. Border Patrol for comment.

