Cigarroa Clinic & Gateway Community Health to hold health fair

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A health fair is taking place this weekend in the Laredo downtown area.

The Cigarroa Clinic in partnership with Gateway Community Health Center will hold free screenings to check people’s blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose levels, all screenings that could help detect heart disease early.

Cardiologist Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa said, “these types of events are very helpful. First of all, you get to meet healthcare professionals like myself, my children, and professionals from Gateway. You will be able to talk to us, obviously for free. We will be able to give you advice. If you don’t have insurance, we can direct you to where you can get help. We have a lot of arenas in Laredo that can take care of those without insurance, but a lot of people don’t know about that.”

The clinic is taking place on Saturday, February 25 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1702 Lafayette Street, next to the Lafayette bridge.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.