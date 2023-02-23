Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Cigarroa Clinic & Gateway Community Health to hold health fair

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A health fair is taking place this weekend in the Laredo downtown area.

The Cigarroa Clinic in partnership with Gateway Community Health Center will hold free screenings to check people’s blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose levels, all screenings that could help detect heart disease early.

Cardiologist Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa said, “these types of events are very helpful. First of all, you get to meet healthcare professionals like myself, my children, and professionals from Gateway. You will be able to talk to us, obviously for free. We will be able to give you advice. If you don’t have insurance, we can direct you to where you can get help. We have a lot of arenas in Laredo that can take care of those without insurance, but a lot of people don’t know about that.”

The clinic is taking place on Saturday, February 25 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1702 Lafayette Street, next to the Lafayette bridge.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie Gutierrez, 11 years old, reported missing
FOUND: 11-year-old girl from Laredo reported missing
Teen injured in motorcycle crash in north Laredo
Teen injured in motorcycle crash in north Laredo
Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek
Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek
Jamboozie Festival to return to downtown Laredo
Jamboozie Festival to return to downtown Laredo
File photo: Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino
Laredo Police Chief announces retirement

Latest News

Eighth graders of the month for February
Eighth graders of the month for February
Webb County Alternative Inmate Program helps keep county clean
Webb County Alternative Inmate Program helps keep county clean
Eighth graders of the month for February
Eighth graders of the month for February
Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum announces retirement
Water treatment plant
Laredo Police investigating accidental death of city employee