Eighth graders of the month for February

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 23 eighth graders get very special recognition for being at the top of their class.

Representing each middle school in Laredo and Bruni, the students were honored as February 8th graders of the month. Selected by their school counselors, each eighth grader serves as a role model among their peers.

A special congratulations to all the students honored.

