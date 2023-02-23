Hello summer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s a cool start in the upper 60s ‚but you might want to dress up for another summer day.

Today highs will be ranging in the 80s to low 90s , a high of 92 with partly sunny skies .

Tonight mostly cloudy and slightly humid a low of 68.

Tomorrow morning humid in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies keeping temperatures in the 80s.

The heat doesn’t seem to go away, highs this weekend and early next week range in the 90s to 80s.

Saturday through Monday breezy conditions gust as high as 23 mph.

The air show is this Sunday and its going to be a warm one with partly sunny skies a high in the 90s.

Have a great day and stay cool.

