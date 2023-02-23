Laredo City Manager Contract reveals total compensation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS has obtained the contact for Laredo’s City Manager which shows just how much he will be getting paid.

The contract for Joseph Neeb outlines the agreed upon compensation, retirement, and termination terms as well as other items.

When it comes to compensation, Neeb is receiving a base salary of $270,000 for his first year, plus a four percent increase every year.

Neeb is essentially receiving the same base salary as former city manager Robert Eads; however, the increases are something that was never stipulated in Eads’ agreement.

Neeb will receive the same amount of allowances as Eads, which includes $500five for car and $100 for phone per month.

Additionally, something new on the city manager’s agreement is the relocation cost, which is $25,000.

The section of the contract that is usually of particular interest to the public is the termination section.

If Neeb is let go “Without cause”, an example being a termination following a request or vote of no confidence by council, he will get a severance package equal to 12 months of base salary.

Plus, his paid time off, which could be up to $70,000.

Below is the full PDF of Mr. Neeb’s contract:

