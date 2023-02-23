Shop Local
Laredo man wanted for credit card abuse

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a credit card abuse case that happened in early December by the 4100 block of Highway 359.

You can submit an anonymous tip via the Laredo Police Department app under “Subject ID” and reference number 23-0039 when submitting.

Teen injured in motorcycle crash in north Laredo
Laredo Police Department identifies person found dead near creek
Jamboozie Festival to return to downtown Laredo
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to credit card abuse case

National Weather Service hosting Skywarn class in Laredo
