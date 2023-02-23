Laredo man wanted for credit card abuse

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a credit card abuse case that happened in early December by the 4100 block of Highway 359.

You can submit an anonymous tip via the Laredo Police Department app under “Subject ID” and reference number 23-0039 when submitting.

