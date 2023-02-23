Laredo Police searching for man wanted for credit card abuse

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man accused of using someone else’s credit card.

Laredo Police are searching for Andy Keith Cruz, 35, who has a warrant for credit card abuse.

The incident was reported on Nov. 5 when a victim noticed that his credit card had been used at multiple locations which resulted in charges totaling up to $1,300.

The Crimes Against Property Investigators launched the investigation and were able to identify Cruz as the suspect.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS or Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

