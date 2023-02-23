Shop Local
Laredoans turn out to churches for Ash Wednesday

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a couple of years of restrictions due to the pandemic, Catholics were able to take part in a solemn ritual for the first day of Lent.

Laredo’s faithful turned out to chapels and churches to receive the ashes as part of the holy observance. A visiting member of the church talked about the significance of the tradition of taking the ash. ”We understand penance in different ways, like fasting, prayer, and charity. We believe that we increase our relationship with Christ through fasting, prayer, and charity.”

Lent lasts until April 6.

